Alabama’s governor on Tuesday set a special legislative session to redraw congressional district maps that the U.S. Supreme Court declared unfair to Black voters.

Gov. Kay Ivey set the July 17 session for the Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature after the high court upheld a three-judge panel’s ruling that the state illegally diluted the political power of Black voters by having only one majority Black congressional district.

The three-judge panel gave officials until July 21 to submit redrawn maps or the court will draw its own.

The U.S. Supreme Court this month affirmed the panel’s finding that Alabama likely violated the Voting Rights Act with a congressional map that had only one majority Black district out of seven in a state where more than one in four residents is Black.

The panel said that Alabama should have “two districts in which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.”

The Supreme Court decision sets up Alabama’s first significant revamp of its congressional districts in 30 years.