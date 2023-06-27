Excessive heat in Central Alabama

Temperatures across Central and South Alabama are predicted to hit around 100 degrees by week’s end. It’s estimated that the heat index readings will hover around 108 between Thursday and Sunday.

Forecasters say an excessive heat watch will be in effect for much of the area on Thursday; a National Weather Service meteorologist urges residents to be cautious when heading outdoors this week.

You can follow a few heat safety tips; they include drinking plenty of water, wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, checking your neighbors, family members, children and the elderly as well as you four-legged family members.