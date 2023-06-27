© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
June is Black Music Month!
WVAS Local

Excessive heat in Central Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT

Temperatures across Central and South Alabama are predicted to hit around 100 degrees by week’s end. It’s estimated that the heat index readings will hover around 108 between Thursday and Sunday.

Forecasters say an excessive heat watch will be in effect for much of the area on Thursday; a National Weather Service meteorologist urges residents to be cautious when heading outdoors this week.

You can follow a few heat safety tips; they include drinking plenty of water, wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, checking your neighbors, family members, children and the elderly as well as you four-legged family members.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan