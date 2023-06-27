CrimeStoppers offering cash reward

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a Montgomery woman.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching 28-year-old Alliyah Maydwell.

Maydwell is wanted for theft of property 3rd degree. She is accused of stealing items worth more than -5-hundred dollars from a local business.

She is described as a black female, 5’3 ft. in height, weighing approximately 145 lbs.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward; If you have any information about Maydwell, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers 334-215-STOP (7867).