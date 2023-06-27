© 2023 WVAS
June is Black Music Month!
WVAS Local

CrimeStoppers offering cash reward

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a Montgomery woman.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching 28-year-old Alliyah Maydwell.

Maydwell is wanted for theft of property 3rd degree. She is accused of stealing items worth more than -5-hundred dollars from a local business.

She is described as a black female, 5’3 ft. in height, weighing approximately 145 lbs.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward; If you have any information about Maydwell, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers 334-215-STOP (7867).

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
