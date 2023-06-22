© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
June is Black Music Month!
WVAS Local

US Marshalls search for suspect in Montgomery

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 22, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching Cavaria Latre Devon May.

May is currently wanted for robbery 1st degree with the Montgomery Police Department.

May is described as a black male, 5’11, weighing about 160 lbs.

He reportedly has tattoos on the sides of his neck including a cross on the right side of his neck.

Officials say May has friends and family in Montgomery.

Investigators say May has a history of violence and is known to carry a firearm.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of May.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of May, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers 334-215-STOP.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan