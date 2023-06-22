US Marshalls search for suspect in Montgomery

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching Cavaria Latre Devon May.

May is currently wanted for robbery 1st degree with the Montgomery Police Department.

May is described as a black male, 5’11, weighing about 160 lbs.

He reportedly has tattoos on the sides of his neck including a cross on the right side of his neck.

Officials say May has friends and family in Montgomery.

Investigators say May has a history of violence and is known to carry a firearm.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of May.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of May, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers 334-215-STOP.