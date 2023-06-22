Trial for shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff moved

The trial for the 2019 shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams shooting death has been moved.

A judge ruled it would be “impossible to conduct a fair trial by an impartial and unbiased jury in this county” in the trial of William Chase Johnson.

Johnson was 19-years old at the time of the deadly shooting; Johnson has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

There is no word where the trial could take place.