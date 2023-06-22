Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves visits Alabama

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves traveled to Alabama for a Republican fundraising event as people in his state were still reeling from back-to-back tornadoes that killed one person, injured dozens and destroyed homes and businesses, and in the midst of lingering power outages from severe thunderstorms.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Reeves headlined a Republican Governors Association fundraiser on Monday at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Birmingham, according to an invitation obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Ticket prices ranged from $5,000 for one person to $50,000 for four people.

Reeves is policy chairperson for the RGA and is seeking a second term as governor this year. His campaign manager Elliott Husbands said in response to questions Tuesday the event was planned long ago, and money raised there was not earmarked for any specific campaign.

Thousands of people have been sweating without air-conditioning since severe thunderstorms knocked out electrical service last week in central Mississippi.

Reeves said Tuesday on social media: “We’ll be here for the long haul to support these communities and help them recover.”