Montgomery woman turns herself in for theft

A Montgomery woman has turned herself in to authorities Thursday after seeing her picture on social media.

The Montgomery Police Department has identified and arrested 34-year-old Rhashema Shante Deramus Shackleford.

Nearly a month ago investigators released a photo of Shackleford, then an unknown female suspect wanted for theft of property 1st degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree. Shackleford received more than $2,500 in cash by fraud.

Police report the incident took place on Friday, March 31st in the 2300 block of Taylor Road. Investigators say as the result of multiple CrimeStoppers tips the suspect was identified.

Officials say this is an active Federal investigation and additional charges are possible.

Shackleford turned herself in on Thursday, June 15, 2023 after her active warrants were made public.