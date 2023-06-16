© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
June is Black Music Month!
WVAS Local

Montgomery woman turns herself in for theft

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 16, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT

A Montgomery woman has turned herself in to authorities Thursday after seeing her picture on social media.

The Montgomery Police Department has identified and arrested 34-year-old Rhashema Shante Deramus Shackleford.

Nearly a month ago investigators released a photo of Shackleford, then an unknown female suspect wanted for theft of property 1st degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree. Shackleford received more than $2,500 in cash by fraud.

Police report the incident took place on Friday, March 31st in the 2300 block of Taylor Road. Investigators say as the result of multiple CrimeStoppers tips the suspect was identified.

Officials say this is an active Federal investigation and additional charges are possible.

Shackleford turned herself in on Thursday, June 15, 2023 after her active warrants were made public.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan