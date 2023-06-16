© 2023 WVAS
June is Black Music Month!
WVAS Local

Alabama unemployment rates

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 16, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT

Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted May unemployment rate is 2.2%, mirroring April’s rate.

May’s rate represents 51,445 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 51,448 in April.

The number of people in the civilian labor force also increased to a new record high, with 7,713 more people counted this year over last year.

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased with gains in the private education and health sector, the government sector and the professional and business services sector among others.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 1.6%, Morgan and Cullman counties

Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 6.8%, Dallas County at 4.5% and Clarke County at 4.3%.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
