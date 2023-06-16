Alabama unemployment rates

Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted May unemployment rate is 2.2%, mirroring April’s rate.

May’s rate represents 51,445 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 51,448 in April.

The number of people in the civilian labor force also increased to a new record high, with 7,713 more people counted this year over last year.

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased with gains in the private education and health sector, the government sector and the professional and business services sector among others.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 1.6%, Morgan and Cullman counties

Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 6.8%, Dallas County at 4.5% and Clarke County at 4.3%.