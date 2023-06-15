© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Special election for Alabama House District 55

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday the special election dates for Alabama House District 55.

The seat was previously held by Fred Plump, who resigned in May after pleading guilty to charges by the U.S. Department of Justice of wire fraud conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

The special primary election is set for Tuesday, September 26, 2023; the special primary runoff, if necessary, will take place on Tuesday, October 24, 2023; and the special general election for Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The deadline for qualifying will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 55 represents portions of Jefferson County.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
