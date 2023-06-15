Special election for Alabama House District 55

Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday the special election dates for Alabama House District 55.

The seat was previously held by Fred Plump, who resigned in May after pleading guilty to charges by the U.S. Department of Justice of wire fraud conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

The special primary election is set for Tuesday, September 26, 2023; the special primary runoff, if necessary, will take place on Tuesday, October 24, 2023; and the special general election for Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The deadline for qualifying will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 55 represents portions of Jefferson County.