Montgomery man sentenced for 2019 murder

A Montgomery man will serve 35 years in prison for murder according to court documents.

Officials report Kadarius Fountain was found guilty of murdering 19-year-old James Edward Richardson, III, an innocent passenger during a drive-by shooting in July of 2019.

A witness testified Richardson was riding as a passenger in a car driven by a relative when Fountain pulled up alongside the vehicle and began shooting, killing Richardson. Fountain was the driver’s former roommate.