Department of Transportation Director out on bond

John Cooper, the director of the Department of Transportation is now out on bond according to authorities.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Phil Sims issued an arrest warrant for Cooper for harassment.

Documents show the 75-year-old turned himself in but bonded out of the Marshall County Jail Monday afternoon.

The bond was set at $500.

Cooper’s attorney George Barnett released a statement saying in part, “Mr. Cooper directed me to file a Complaint for Declaratory Judgement cause of action in Marshall County Circuit Court regarding a land dispute with a neighbor. The clearest legal path to resolving this matter is to have the Court determine whether an easement exists, and we look forward to resolving this matter.”