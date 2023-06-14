© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
June is Black Music Month!
WVAS Local

Department of Transportation Director out on bond

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 14, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT

John Cooper, the director of the Department of Transportation is now out on bond according to authorities.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Phil Sims issued an arrest warrant for Cooper for harassment.

Documents show the 75-year-old turned himself in but bonded out of the Marshall County Jail Monday afternoon.

The bond was set at $500.

Cooper’s attorney George Barnett released a statement saying in part, “Mr. Cooper directed me to file a Complaint for Declaratory Judgement cause of action in Marshall County Circuit Court regarding a land dispute with a neighbor. The clearest legal path to resolving this matter is to have the Court determine whether an easement exists, and we look forward to resolving this matter.”

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan