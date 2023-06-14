© 2023 WVAS
ASU President mourns loss of father

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 14, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT

Funeral arrangements for Quinton T. Ross, Sr., the father of Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton Ross, Junior have been announced.

Visitation is set for Tuesday, June 20th from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama; the address is 1016 McCoy Street.

The funeral is set for Wednesday, June 21st at 11 a.m. at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church; it's located at 650 Jeter Avenue in Opelika, Alabama.

Services will be streamed and video recorded.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
