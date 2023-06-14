ASU President mourns loss of father
Funeral arrangements for Quinton T. Ross, Sr., the father of Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton Ross, Junior have been announced.
Visitation is set for Tuesday, June 20th from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama; the address is 1016 McCoy Street.
The funeral is set for Wednesday, June 21st at 11 a.m. at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church; it's located at 650 Jeter Avenue in Opelika, Alabama.
Services will be streamed and video recorded.