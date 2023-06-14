© 2023 WVAS
Alabama Disaster Preparedness Conference

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 14, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT

Nearly 200 emergency management workers are meeting in Montgomery this week for the Alabama Disaster Preparedness Conference.

The meeting will take place from June 13, 2023 through June 15, 2023 and will feature a roster of noteworthy speakers and presentations.

Wednesday’s keynote speaker will be Ken Graham, the Director of the National Weather Service. His topic will be “the Leadership Gotchas of Emergency and Disasters Services in the 21st Century.”

The event will be taking place at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
