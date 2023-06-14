Nearly 200 emergency management workers are meeting in Montgomery this week for the Alabama Disaster Preparedness Conference.

The meeting will take place from June 13, 2023 through June 15, 2023 and will feature a roster of noteworthy speakers and presentations.

Wednesday’s keynote speaker will be Ken Graham, the Director of the National Weather Service. His topic will be “the Leadership Gotchas of Emergency and Disasters Services in the 21st Century.”

The event will be taking place at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel.