WVAS celebrates its 39th anniversary

WVAS-FM, the “Voice of Alabama State University”, is celebrating its 39th anniversary on Thursday, June 15th, with the launch of its “Live at Lunch” series. Beginning at noon on June 15th, WVAS will host well-known saxophonist Sam Williams and a cadre of fellow fantastic musicians for an on-air jam session.

“We are thrilled to be present, to be relevant, and to continue to be of service after 39 years on the air,” stated Candy Capel, WVAS Station Manager. “From humble beginnings of only 25,000 watts in 1984 to a broadcasting giant of 80,000 watts in 2023, WVAS has forged a path of broadcasting excellence.”

WVAS has been an integral part over the years of the Montgomery community and the River Region through its many events, forums, and station-hosted festivals. Political debates at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, veterans panels in the Black Belt, the creation of Halloween Spooktacular with the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office, and on-site coverage of the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March are just a few of the initiatives undertaken by the station.

“The importance of WVAS to Alabama State University and its students cannot be emphasized enough,” states Ms. Capel. “It is a source of pride for us to celebrate the many accomplishments of Alabama State University on a daily basis. It is also a privilege for WVAS to serve as the training ground for students from the ASU Department of Communications and to be able to provide hands-on experiences. Many of our students have gone on to important and highly visible roles in the communications industry.”

As WVAS begins to prepare for a major 40th anniversary celebration, it will be using year 39 to unveil a number of strategic moves by the station. These moves include the rebirth of “Jazz on the Grass” as part of ASU’s Labor Day Classic Weekend. “Live at Lunch” will be a series of events hosted by WVAS each third Thursday of the month. This series will not be confined to the WVAS studios and the ASU campus, but will be hosted at various locales throughout the River Region. WVAS is also preparing for the installation of major new equipment and the return of its student-managed HD radio channel known as Bama State Radio.

Listeners may enjoy the debut of “Live at Lunch” on Thursday, June 15th, beginning at noon on 90.7 FM. It will also be streamed at www.wvasfm.org, and can be heard on apps such as TuneIn Radio.