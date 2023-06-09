© 2023 WVAS
Theft at local hotel

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 9, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT

A 54-year-old Montgomery woman is wanted for theft at a local hotel according to officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports show Franchester Bowen is wanted for theft of services 1st degree. Court documents indicate Bowen did not pay for lodging by deception, threat, or other means to avoid payment while staying at a Montgomery area hotel.

The services exceeded more than $2,500.00.

Bowen is described as a black female, 5’7 ft. in height, weighing approximately 205 lbs.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Bowen.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Bowen, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP (7867)

Melanie Hogan
