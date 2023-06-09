© 2023 WVAS
Huntsville preferred location for US Space Command

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 9, 2023

Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville said in a tweet Wednesday that the top general in charge of U.S. Space Command told him during a meeting that Huntsville, not Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the preferred location for its new headquarters.

Tuberville’s tweet, which his office also issued in a press release, is the latest twist in the ongoing brawl over where U.S. Space Command should be located.

The senator tweeted that Gen. James Dickinson “confirmed Huntsville is the preferred location of Space Command headquarters.

Enough is enough, it’s time to bring U.S. Space Command home to Huntsville.”

U.S. Space Command had no comment on Tuberville’s statement.

Tuberville is fighting for a basing decision that could bring hundreds of lucrative jobs to his constituency.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
