Huntsville preferred location for US Space Command

Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville said in a tweet Wednesday that the top general in charge of U.S. Space Command told him during a meeting that Huntsville, not Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the preferred location for its new headquarters.

Tuberville’s tweet, which his office also issued in a press release, is the latest twist in the ongoing brawl over where U.S. Space Command should be located.

The senator tweeted that Gen. James Dickinson “confirmed Huntsville is the preferred location of Space Command headquarters.

Enough is enough, it’s time to bring U.S. Space Command home to Huntsville.”

U.S. Space Command had no comment on Tuberville’s statement.

Tuberville is fighting for a basing decision that could bring hundreds of lucrative jobs to his constituency.