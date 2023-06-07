© 2023 WVAS
Premier Tech is expanding in Montgomery

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT

Premier Tech in Montgomery is expanding. The technology hub announced a $33 million investment Tuesday that will create 55 more jobs.

President and CEO Simon Roy says, the new US headquarters reinforce our commitment to modernize our sites around the world and enhance our customer experience across the United States.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says we look forward to building on this partnership for years to come.

Premier Tech reports sales of more than a billion dollars and is growing internationally.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
