Premier Tech is expanding in Montgomery
Premier Tech in Montgomery is expanding. The technology hub announced a $33 million investment Tuesday that will create 55 more jobs.
President and CEO Simon Roy says, the new US headquarters reinforce our commitment to modernize our sites around the world and enhance our customer experience across the United States.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says we look forward to building on this partnership for years to come.
Premier Tech reports sales of more than a billion dollars and is growing internationally.