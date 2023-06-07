Opelika Police investigating retail theft

Opelika Police are searching for three women accused of stealing perfume.

Officials report the first offense took place on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Ulta on Enterprise Drive, Opelika.

The trio is accused of stealing $1,700 worth of fragrances.

Investigators say surveillance video shows three suspects, identified as black females, stealing merchandise.

One had short black hair, seen wearing a light-colored zip-up jacket, the second had long black hair and was seen wearing a black-colored top and the third suspect had short-cropped blonde hair and was seen wearing a blue jean jacket and a graphic t-shirt.

The suspects are wanted for theft of property 2nd degree, a Class C felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

If you have any information, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.