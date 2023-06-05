City hosts prayer vigil for firefighters

Colleagues, community members, family and friends gathered at the Montgomery City Hall for a prayer vigil supporting the five firefighters injured in the Gilmer Avenue fire last month.

Mayor Steven L. Reed opened the prayer vigil inviting all faiths to join in.

The injured firefighters include Capt. Donald Crenshaw, who sustained second and third-degree burns, Deandre Hartman who remains in critical but stable condition. The three other injured firefighters were David Watson, James Christian and Adarius Wesley.