June is Black Music Month!
WVAS Local

City hosts prayer vigil for firefighters

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 5, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT

Colleagues, community members, family and friends gathered at the Montgomery City Hall for a prayer vigil supporting the five firefighters injured in the Gilmer Avenue fire last month.

Mayor Steven L. Reed opened the prayer vigil inviting all faiths to join in.

The injured firefighters include Capt. Donald Crenshaw, who sustained second and third-degree burns, Deandre Hartman who remains in critical but stable condition. The three other injured firefighters were David Watson, James Christian and Adarius Wesley.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
