Salary increases for teachers in Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 4, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT

Teachers in Alabama can look for more money in their paychecks. Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement Friday, “Our students’ education is my top priority, and teachers are vital to their successful future, which is why I am proud to, once again, deliver a pay raise to Alabama teachers.

According to the release Ivey says her goal is to have the salary of educators to be among the highest in the Southeast by the end of her term.

The release also states the latest raise in pay will mark a total increase of 15 percent during Ivey's term.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
