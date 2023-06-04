Salary increases for teachers in Alabama

Teachers in Alabama can look for more money in their paychecks. Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement Friday, “Our students’ education is my top priority, and teachers are vital to their successful future, which is why I am proud to, once again, deliver a pay raise to Alabama teachers.

According to the release Ivey says her goal is to have the salary of educators to be among the highest in the Southeast by the end of her term.

The release also states the latest raise in pay will mark a total increase of 15 percent during Ivey's term.