New jobs in Selma

A local news agency is reporting Selma will soon have 60 well-paying jobs, thanks to a multi-million-dollar expansion by Hyundai supplier, Seoyon E HWA Interior Systems.

The company manufactures plastic interior parts for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

Its $4.2 million capital investment will eventually increase the workforce in Selma to over 500.

A representative says the average pay will be around $18 an hour.

Selma Mayor James Perkins says “During the time when we are recovering from a disaster, I think this is huge.”