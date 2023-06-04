National Gun Violence Awareness Month

June is National Gun Violence Month.

The City of Montgomery Office of Violence Prevention will be hosting a series of events to raise awareness of gun violence and honor the lives lost to gun violence.

OVP Community Liaison Rochelle Tyus and OVP Director Keith Moore says the events started Friday at 5p.m. with a Gun Violence Balloon release at Oak Park in Montgomery.

According to the crime rate report in Montgomery, homicides are down by more than 15 percent year over year and crime overall has dropped by 20 percent year over year.