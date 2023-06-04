© 2023 WVAS
National Gun Violence Awareness Month

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 4, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT

June is National Gun Violence Month.

The City of Montgomery Office of Violence Prevention will be hosting a series of events to raise awareness of gun violence and honor the lives lost to gun violence.

OVP Community Liaison Rochelle Tyus and OVP Director Keith Moore says the events started Friday at 5p.m. with a Gun Violence Balloon release at Oak Park in Montgomery.

According to the crime rate report in Montgomery, homicides are down by more than 15 percent year over year and crime overall has dropped by 20 percent year over year.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
