A prayer vigil is set for Monday for the five Montgomery firefighters who were injured while battling a deadly blaze.

At a Birmingham hospital, Assistant Fire Chief Sam Castanza says he is waiting for the last firefighter to come out of surgery.

Castanza says Capt. Donald Crenshaw, who sustained second and third-degree burns is recovering at home in Montgomery.

The vigil, being sponsored by the City of Montgomery will take place on Monday at City Hall at 9 a.m.