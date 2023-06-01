Human Genomics Study
The National Institutes of Health and the Alzheimer's Association of America is sponsoring a focus group about Alzheimer’s disease.
The John P. Hussman Institute for Human Genomics at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine is conducting the study that focuses on how genes affect the development of Alzheimer's Disease in people of African and Hispanic communities.
Larry Adams, Director of Research Support says the study requires no medications and compensation will be available.