Tina Turner dies

Tina Turner, an incredible singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ’70s and triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” has died at 83.

Turner died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

Physically battered, emotionally devastated and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a superstar on her own in her 40s, at a time when most of her peers were on their way down, and remained a top concert draw for years after.