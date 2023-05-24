© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
May is Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Tina Turner dies

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 24, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT
Phot courtesy of Hot World Report
Phot courtesy of Hot World Report

Tina Turner, an incredible singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ’70s and triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” has died at 83.

Turner died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

Physically battered, emotionally devastated and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a superstar on her own in her 40s, at a time when most of her peers were on their way down, and remained a top concert draw for years after.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan