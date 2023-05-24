© 2023 WVAS
Theft at gas station in Prattville

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 24, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT

The Prattville Police Department is searching for four suspects linked to a felony theft.

Investigators say the theft took place on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at about 8:05 p.m. at Murphy Oil Gas Station in Prattville, AL.

Investigators say two females and two males worked together to remove three cassettes from the ATM. The suspects left the scene in a newer model white four-door truck, with an unknown tag number.

The suspects are wanted for theft of property 3rd degree, which is a Class D felony. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification of the suspects involved.

If you have any information, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
