Theft at gas station in Prattville

The Prattville Police Department is searching for four suspects linked to a felony theft.

Investigators say the theft took place on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at about 8:05 p.m. at Murphy Oil Gas Station in Prattville, AL.

Investigators say two females and two males worked together to remove three cassettes from the ATM. The suspects left the scene in a newer model white four-door truck, with an unknown tag number.

The suspects are wanted for theft of property 3rd degree, which is a Class D felony. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification of the suspects involved.

If you have any information, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).