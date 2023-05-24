Prattville Police search for suspect connected to stolen checks

The Prattville Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to stolen checks.

Investigators report the man is wanted for theft of property 1st degree.

The suspect is described as a black male, who cashed two stolen checks with a value of over $30,000.00

The offense took place on March 21st and 22nd at a financial institution in Montgomery, AL.

Investigators say the checks were stolen from a victim in Prattville.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect. The number at CrimeStoppers is 334-215-STOP (7867).