The Montgomery Area Food Bank has received a donation from the Alabama State Bar as part of its 8th Annual Legal Food Frenzy.

The fundraising effort collected more than $71,000 in two weeks.

Montgomery Area Food Bank CEO Michael Coleman says the donation will have a tremendous impact on needy families. Coleman says seniors will also benefit from the donation.

Organizers say the funds will provide 350,000 meals to four food banks in the state.