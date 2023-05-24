Belk's location in Selma closing

The Montgomery Area Food Bank has received a donation from the Alabama State Bar as part of its 8th Annual Legal Food Frenzy.

The fundraising effort collected more than $71,000 in two weeks.

Montgomery Area Food Bank

A local news outlet is reporting Selma’s Belk Department Store will close its doors after 18 years of operation.

A Belk spokesperson says the Selma store will close on Monday, June 5, 2023.

According to officials, shoppers can benefit from the 60% off everything in-store.