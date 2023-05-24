© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Belk's location in Selma closing

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT

A local news outlet is reporting Selma’s Belk Department Store will close its doors after 18 years of operation.

A Belk spokesperson says the Selma store will close on Monday, June 5, 2023.

According to officials, shoppers can benefit from the 60% off everything in-store.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
