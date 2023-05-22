© 2023 WVAS
Victim recovers from gunshot wound

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 22, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT

A girl is recovering from a gunshot wound over the weekend in Montgomery. According to police she was the second young victim injured by gun violence over the weekend.

Officials say police responded to the 3700 block of Oak Shadow Lane about 1:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot; there they found the girl with non-life threatening injuries.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities say a young boy is fighting for his life after being shot in a separate incident just hours before.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
