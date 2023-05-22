Victim recovers from gunshot wound

A girl is recovering from a gunshot wound over the weekend in Montgomery. According to police she was the second young victim injured by gun violence over the weekend.

Officials say police responded to the 3700 block of Oak Shadow Lane about 1:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot; there they found the girl with non-life threatening injuries.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities say a young boy is fighting for his life after being shot in a separate incident just hours before.