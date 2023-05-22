Suspects wanted for vehicle burglaries

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Bureau of Investigations is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects believed to be connected to multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred on state property.

The Bureau released photos of two unknown individuals wanted for questioning regarding an ongoing felony vehicle burglary investigation.

Officials say the incidents took place between Friday, May 12, 2023 and Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Surplus at 4590 Mobile Highway, Montgomery, Alabama.

Investigators say the suspects burglarized multiple vehicles

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspects.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.