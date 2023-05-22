© 2023 WVAS
Suspects wanted for vehicle burglaries

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 22, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Bureau of Investigations is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects believed to be connected to multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred on state property.

The Bureau released photos of two unknown individuals wanted for questioning regarding an ongoing felony vehicle burglary investigation.

Officials say the incidents took place between Friday, May 12, 2023 and Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Surplus at 4590 Mobile Highway, Montgomery, Alabama.

Investigators say the suspects burglarized multiple vehicles

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspects.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
