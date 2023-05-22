Shooting in Dallas County

Dallas County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a suspect linked to a deadly shooting involving a young woman.

Police report the body of 33-year-old Diane Fitts was found on Saturday morning, May 13, 2023 in the 9000 block of County Road three, Marion Junction.

Authorities say between 7:30 and 8:00 in the morning a suspect fired into a mobile with the woman inside.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

You are asked to call Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.