© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
May is Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Shooting in Dallas County

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 22, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT

Dallas County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a suspect linked to a deadly shooting involving a young woman.

Police report the body of 33-year-old Diane Fitts was found on Saturday morning, May 13, 2023 in the 9000 block of County Road three, Marion Junction.

Authorities say between 7:30 and 8:00 in the morning a suspect fired into a mobile with the woman inside.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

You are asked to call Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan