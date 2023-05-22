© 2023 WVAS
Florida man body found in central Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT

The body of a Florida man who was last seen in Mississippi and reported missing has been found in Alabama.

The Conecuh County Coroner’s Office said 50-YEAR-OLD Francisco Carballo Morales of Dade County, Florida, was found in a creek Thursday, according to WDAM-TV.

Authorities believe Morales was involved in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 84 on May 10, 2023. The vehicle wasn’t found until May 17, 2023. But after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency traced Morales’ phone, crews found him in the creek near the crash site.

Morales’ body will be taken to the Department of Forensics in Mobile for an autopsy to help determine a cause of death, the coroner’s office said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported Morales missing on May 16 after his family discovered his last transaction was made at a Shell gas station in Laurel, Mississippi, around 10:30 p.m. on May 9.

An investigation into his death is ongoing, authorities said.

