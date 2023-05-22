CVS Project Health and the Montgomery Housing Authority are partnering to provide free screenings at public housing properties this week.

The CVS mobile RV care unit will be visiting six areas; MHA spokesperson Felecia Martin says the services are free and open to the public.

The project aims to address the uninsured/underinsured in the African American and Hispanic communities.

The mobile care unit will visit five more locations through Friday, May 26th. Project Health has provided more than $134 million in free services since 2006.