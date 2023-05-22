© 2023 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 22, 2023

CVS Project Health and the Montgomery Housing Authority are partnering to provide free screenings at public housing properties this week.

The CVS mobile RV care unit will be visiting six areas; MHA spokesperson Felecia Martin says the services are free and open to the public.

The project aims to address the uninsured/underinsured in the African American and Hispanic communities.

The mobile care unit will visit five more locations through Friday, May 26th. Project Health has provided more than $134 million in free services since 2006.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
