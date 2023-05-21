Stage play "Clyde" comes to Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The pursuit of a perfect sandwich is at the center of "Clyde’s" taking place at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery.

The play written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage invites the audience to a truck stop café where purpose and the palette meet.

Comedian and entertainer Phyllis Yvonne Stickney says the sandwich in the play has many layers.

Clyde's is produced in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative and Arkansas Repertory Theatre. It runs through May 28, 2023. You can get tickets and time online at ASF.net