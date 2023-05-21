© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Stage play "Clyde" comes to Alabama Shakespeare Festival

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 21, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT
asf.jpg

The pursuit of a perfect sandwich is at the center of "Clyde’s" taking place at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery.

The play written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage invites the audience to a truck stop café where purpose and the palette meet.

Comedian and entertainer Phyllis Yvonne Stickney says the sandwich in the play has many layers.

Clyde's is produced in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative and Arkansas Repertory Theatre. It runs through May 28, 2023. You can get tickets and time online at ASF.net

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
