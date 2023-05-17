Former Selma Mayor George Evans dies

Family, Friends and colleagues are mourning the death of former Selma Mayor George Evans.

Selma native, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell released a statement Monday saying in part, “Today, the City of Selma lost a giant. From being Dallas County’s first Black school board superintendent to his 16 years of public service as President of the Selma City Council and then as Mayor, Evans led by example through his hard work, perseverance, grit, and kindness.”

William Powell, Director of Career and Technical Education for the Selma City Schools says he remembers Evans as a mentor and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity brother.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.