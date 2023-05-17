© 2023 WVAS
May is Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Former Selma Mayor George Evans dies

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT
Family, Friends and colleagues are mourning the death of former Selma Mayor George Evans.

Selma native, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell released a statement Monday saying in part, “Today, the City of Selma lost a giant. From being Dallas County’s first Black school board superintendent to his 16 years of public service as President of the Selma City Council and then as Mayor, Evans led by example through his hard work, perseverance, grit, and kindness.”

William Powell, Director of Career and Technical Education for the Selma City Schools says he remembers Evans as a mentor and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity brother.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
