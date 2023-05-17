© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Cash reward for Montgomery homicide

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identity and arrest of a homicide suspect in Montgomery.

Montgomery Police report on Sunday, May 13, 2023 around 5:23 p.m. they discovered the body of 34-year-old Deontae Vickers after responding to a subject shot in the 400 block of Finely Avenue.

Investigators say two unknown subjects are possibly involved in the fatal shooting. Both are identified as black males, one was seen wearing a blue shirt and red shorts, and the other was seen wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
