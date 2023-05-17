Cash reward for Montgomery homicide

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identity and arrest of a homicide suspect in Montgomery.

Montgomery Police report on Sunday, May 13, 2023 around 5:23 p.m. they discovered the body of 34-year-old Deontae Vickers after responding to a subject shot in the 400 block of Finely Avenue.

Investigators say two unknown subjects are possibly involved in the fatal shooting. Both are identified as black males, one was seen wearing a blue shirt and red shorts, and the other was seen wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.