© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
May is Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Deadly fire in Montgomery

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
montgomery fire.jpg

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has released a statement on Sunday’s two-alarm house fire that claimed the life of a child and injured others including five local firefighters.

In the statement, Mayor Reed offered condolences to those affected by the loss of the child and solicited prayers for the five Montgomery firefighters. Reed says the next few days will be critical to their recovery.

The injured firefighters are 45-year-old Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw, 34-year-old and firefighter Deandre M. Hartman. Also, firefighters who were treated and released include Adarius Wesley, James A. Christian, Jr. and David O. Watson, III.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, the blaze erupted around 8 p.m. on Sunday in the 3400 block of Gilmer Avenue. Reports say firefighters were battling the fire while looking for individuals reported to be inside; officials report three people including a child were rescued and taken to a local hospital, where the child later died.

The investigation into the deadly blaze continues.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan