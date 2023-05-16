Deadly fire in Montgomery

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has released a statement on Sunday’s two-alarm house fire that claimed the life of a child and injured others including five local firefighters.

In the statement, Mayor Reed offered condolences to those affected by the loss of the child and solicited prayers for the five Montgomery firefighters. Reed says the next few days will be critical to their recovery.

The injured firefighters are 45-year-old Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw, 34-year-old and firefighter Deandre M. Hartman. Also, firefighters who were treated and released include Adarius Wesley, James A. Christian, Jr. and David O. Watson, III.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, the blaze erupted around 8 p.m. on Sunday in the 3400 block of Gilmer Avenue. Reports say firefighters were battling the fire while looking for individuals reported to be inside; officials report three people including a child were rescued and taken to a local hospital, where the child later died.

The investigation into the deadly blaze continues.