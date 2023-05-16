Central Alabama Crimestoppers offering cash reward

The Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a thousand-dollar cash reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of a suspect in connection with a homicide in Montgomery.

Montgomery Police report on Thursday, May 4, 2023 the body of 58-year-old Lomax Hornsby was found in the 400 block of McGinnis.

The investigation showed Hornsby’s body was found around 10:45 a.m. with a fatal gunshot wound.

Authorities are asking the public with any information to call police or Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP