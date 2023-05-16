© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
May is Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Central Alabama Crimestoppers offering cash reward

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 16, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT
crimestoppers.jpg

The Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a thousand-dollar cash reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of a suspect in connection with a homicide in Montgomery.

Montgomery Police report on Thursday, May 4, 2023 the body of 58-year-old Lomax Hornsby was found in the 400 block of McGinnis.

The investigation showed Hornsby’s body was found around 10:45 a.m. with a fatal gunshot wound.

Authorities are asking the public with any information to call police or Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan