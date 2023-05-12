© 2023 WVAS
Tuberville stance on military

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he won’t support a fellow GOP senator’s blockade of military nominees, backing Democrats and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who have said that the holdup is harming national security.

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is objecting to the normally routine practice of confirming dozens of military nominations, a move that would force the Senate to hold potentially hundreds of votes to confirm non-controversial senior military officers.

Tuberville has not backed down from his now-months long pledge to hold up the nominees over the Pentagon’s abortion policy, which provides travel funds and support for troops and dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal.

McConnell’s comments have no practical effect on Tuberville’s holds, because any senator can hold up any Senate action.

But the GOP leader’s position further isolates the Alabama Republican as lawmakers and national security officials have said that the holdup may have dangerous effects.

A spokesman for Tuberville said Wednesday that McConnell’s comments have not changed his position. The senator has said repeatedly that he won’t budge.

