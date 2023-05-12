Deadly accident near Attalla

A crash on an Alabama highway has claimed the lives of five people, four of them from Mississippi.

A local news media reports the crash happened Wednesday on Interstate 59 near Attalla, Alabama.

Reports show the crash involved a car and a pickup truck; The driver of the car Jimie Francisco of Crossville, Alabama, was killed.

The pickup truck caught fire, and all four people in it died. They were Nelson Fernandez of Caledonia, Mississippi; Cesar Rosales and Yadira Fernandez, both of Columbus, Mississippi; and Norma A. Gonzalez-Garcia of Caledonia, Mississippi.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.