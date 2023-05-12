Construction of Alabama Statehouse

Lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to legislation that could lead to the construction of a new Alabama Statehouse.

The bill gives the Legislative Council, a 20-member panel for the construction and maintenance of a new Alabama Statehouse.

State senators voted 34-0 to accept changes to the legislation made by the House of Representatives.

The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

Alabama lawmakers in 2020 briefly discussed the possibility of using $200 million of federal pandemic relief funds to build a new statehouse, but the idea drew immediate backlash.