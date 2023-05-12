© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Construction of Alabama Statehouse

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT
Alabama Capitol

Lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to legislation that could lead to the construction of a new Alabama Statehouse.

The bill gives the Legislative Council, a 20-member panel for the construction and maintenance of a new Alabama Statehouse.

State senators voted 34-0 to accept changes to the legislation made by the House of Representatives.

The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

Alabama lawmakers in 2020 briefly discussed the possibility of using $200 million of federal pandemic relief funds to build a new statehouse, but the idea drew immediate backlash.

