Buddy Watson Park renovations after storm damage

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed hosted a news conference Thursday at the newly renovated Buddy Watson Park in the capital city.

The park suffered recent storm damage but now has new scoreboards and batting cages.

Mayor Reed says the city through its Montgomery Forward Initiative plans to reinvest about $50 million dollars into various areas in the city including Cramton Bowl, Oak Park, and the Montgomery Zoo.

He also talked about a new program called PAAL, or Police Athletic Activities League of Montgomery; it combines children, community and the law enforcement.