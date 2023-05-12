© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Buddy Watson Park renovations after storm damage

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT
City of Montgomery

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed hosted a news conference Thursday at the newly renovated Buddy Watson Park in the capital city.

The park suffered recent storm damage but now has new scoreboards and batting cages.

Mayor Reed says the city through its Montgomery Forward Initiative plans to reinvest about $50 million dollars into various areas in the city including Cramton Bowl, Oak Park, and the Montgomery Zoo.

He also talked about a new program called PAAL, or Police Athletic Activities League of Montgomery; it combines children, community and the law enforcement.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
