Four suspects charged with capital murder

Police in Montgomery have charged four suspects with capital murder.

Charged are 21-year-old Rodney Moncrief, 19-year-old Benjamin Hamilton, 18-year-old Marcus Jones and 21-year-old Liclifford Gilmer.

All have been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Capital Murder.

The four were identified as suspects in the May 7th shooting death of a 16-year old and the wounding of two others.

Reports say in less than 24-hours, MPD was able to identify the suspects.

On Monday, May 8th, three were taken into custody and the fourth was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 9th

All four suspects are in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.