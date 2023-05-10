Virtual Career Fair in Selma

Schools across the nation are struggling to hire and retain teachers; prompting more governors to push for pay increases and bonuses.

In Selma, Alabama, Selma City Community and Family Engagement Specialist Cynthia Milledge says they are looking for the best and brightest educators.

Milledge says its virtual career fair will take place at Selmacityschools.org on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Milledge says participants will have an opportunity to come face to face with principals from one of their nine schools.