WVAS Local

Virtual Career Fair in Selma

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Schools across the nation are struggling to hire and retain teachers; prompting more governors to push for pay increases and bonuses.

In Selma, Alabama, Selma City Community and Family Engagement Specialist Cynthia Milledge says they are looking for the best and brightest educators.

Milledge says its virtual career fair will take place at Selmacityschools.org on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Milledge says participants will have an opportunity to come face to face with principals from one of their nine schools.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
