International Labor Day took place last week and The Secretary-Treasurer of the AFL-CIO Fred Redmond participated in a conference on the campus of Alabama State University inside the Ralph D. Abernathy Auditorium.

During the conference Redmond spoke on the role unions play in the workforce and how his office trains the most workers in the United states each year outside the US Military.

Dr. Derryn Moten Professor of History and Acting Chair at Alabama State University was the organizer of the event.