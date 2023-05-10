Alabama Department of Public Health reports shift in COVID-19

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting a transition of COVID-19, from a federally declared public health emergency to ending on Thursday.

Health officials say drastically lower case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID compared to the virus surge numbers are some of the reasons behind this decision.

The department says it will continue to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for the uninsured/underinsured at local health departments.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the “A-D-P-H is committed to monitoring the effects of this virus in Alabama and will continue to provide data that is accurate and actionable.”

The ADPH recommends the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations; it protects against the omicron variants and the original COVID-19 strain.