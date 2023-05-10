© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
May is Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Alabama Department of Public Health reports shift in COVID-19

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
Vaccine

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting a transition of COVID-19, from a federally declared public health emergency to ending on Thursday.

Health officials say drastically lower case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID compared to the virus surge numbers are some of the reasons behind this decision.

The department says it will continue to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for the uninsured/underinsured at local health departments.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the “A-D-P-H is committed to monitoring the effects of this virus in Alabama and will continue to provide data that is accurate and actionable.”
The ADPH recommends the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations; it protects against the omicron variants and the original COVID-19 strain.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan