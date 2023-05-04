Zoo Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are needed at the Montgomery Zoo this weekend. The Montgomery Zoo says volunteers allow the zoo to improve and expand programs and help in daily operations.

Saturday tasks include landscaping, planting flowers, painting and overall prepping the zoo for upcoming events.

Volunteers can be adults, civic groups, school church groups, business and military and families.

Younger volunteers must be between the ages of 12-16; they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or chaperone.

Individuals may volunteer all day from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or a morning shift from 9 a.m. to noon or an afternoon shift from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

To register for Zoo Volunteer Serve Day at the Montgomery Zoo

For more information or to register, can be found by calling (334) 625-4900 or online at zooinfo@montgomeryal.gov