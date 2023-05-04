© 2023 WVAS
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Zoo Volunteers Needed

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 4, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
Montgomery Zoo

Volunteers are needed at the Montgomery Zoo this weekend. The Montgomery Zoo says volunteers allow the zoo to improve and expand programs and help in daily operations.

Saturday tasks include landscaping, planting flowers, painting and overall prepping the zoo for upcoming events.

Volunteers can be adults, civic groups, school church groups, business and military and families.

Younger volunteers must be between the ages of 12-16; they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or chaperone.

Individuals may volunteer all day from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or a morning shift from 9 a.m. to noon or an afternoon shift from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

To register for Zoo Volunteer Serve Day at the Montgomery Zoo
For more information or to register, can be found by calling (334) 625-4900 or online at zooinfo@montgomeryal.gov

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
