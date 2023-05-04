Alabama legislatures debate overtime pay

Alabama workers could see their overtime pay exempt from state income tax, under legislation advanced Tuesday by state lawmakers.

The Alabama House of Representatives unanimously approved the legislation that now moves to the Alabama Senate.

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels is sponsoring the legislation; it would exempt hours worked in excess of 40 in a given week from the calculation of gross income for state income tax purposes.

Daniels said the change would allow hourly workers to keep more of their overtime pay, instead of paying the 5% state income tax on the time-and-a-half pay, and also help companies retain and reward employees.

The proposal is one of several tax cut proposals being debated in the Alabama Legislature.

Lawmakers have also proposed ending the state sales tax on groceries.

Because it is a new proposal, lawmakers in committee added an amendment to end the tax exemption after three years unless lawmakers vote to extend it.

The tax exemption would cost the state $34 million in 2024 and a minimum of $45 million in the following two years, according to an estimate from the Legislative Services Agency.