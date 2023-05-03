© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce hosts meeting about US Navy benefits

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
chmaber.jpg

Making the Navy more visible was the topic of Tuesday’s meeting sponsored by the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Mike Brown, a native of Montgomery was the guest speaker who said despite not having an official presence in Montgomery the Navy provides a number of benefits to the state of Alabama and the River Region.

Brown detailed the power of sea control and also talked about the career opportunities with the Navy including active duty, reservist or as a Navy civilian.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan