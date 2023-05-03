Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce hosts meeting about US Navy benefits
Making the Navy more visible was the topic of Tuesday’s meeting sponsored by the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.
U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Mike Brown, a native of Montgomery was the guest speaker who said despite not having an official presence in Montgomery the Navy provides a number of benefits to the state of Alabama and the River Region.
Brown detailed the power of sea control and also talked about the career opportunities with the Navy including active duty, reservist or as a Navy civilian.